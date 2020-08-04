A man was arrested Tuesday evening after a three-car crash that killed one person and injured seven others south of Covington, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the collision at Kent Black Diamond Road and 160th Avenue Southeast, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 8 p.m.

Two cars were traveling south on Kent Black Diamond Road when another vehicle going north crossed the center line and hit both cars head-on, said sheriff spokesperson Ryan Abbott.

One of the drivers heading south, who was in his 50s, died at the scene.

Deputies arrested the northbound driver on investigation of driving under the influence, Abbott said.

Seven other people, including several children, were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.