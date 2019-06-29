One man was shot dead and three others were injured after a gunbattle erupted about 9:45 p.m. Friday outside an Auburn apartment complex.

Auburn Police Cmdr. Steve Stocker said an altercation among the men broke out at the complex in the 6100 block of Terrace View Lane Southeast, “possibly related to a drug deal.”

“A couple of guys pulled out guns and started firing,” Stocker said. “One subject was killed at the scene.”

Two more, he said, “showed up” at an Auburn hospital with minor injuries, and another “who we believe was involved was admitted to Tacoma General Hospital and is in serious condition,” Stocker said.

Police believe the dead man and the three injured were all involved in the same incident, he said.

Detectives have interviewed one of the people who went to the Auburn hospital, he said, and a witness who had not been shot. No arrests have been made.

“Detectives are trying to piece this together,” Stocker said. “There’s not enough information so far to say which people are suspects or will be taken into custody.”