A 25-year-old Kent man was fatally shot, and a man and teenager were wounded in an early Sunday morning shooting in Renton.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of gunshots in a parking lot in the 500 block of Grady Way, in the commercial and restaurant district.

About 200 cars were leaving the lot when the first officer arrived. Renton Police say they don’t yet know why people were gathering at such an early hour.

Police say several people were seen shooting guns, and before officers arrived, witnesses drove the three injured people to Valley Medical Center. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. Wounds to a 24-year-old man from Puyallup and a 15-year-old boy were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police say they don’t know the motive for the shooting and are asking the public for help identifying others involved.