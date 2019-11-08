One man was killed and another injured in a shootout early Friday at a Kent apartment complex, according to police.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. to the Row Apartments in the 25400 block of 98th Place South after someone reported hearing gunshots.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police dog searched the area and found another man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was found near the football field at Kent-Meridian High School and taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives have not said what led to the shooting but said they believe the two men knew each other.