Elise Takahama
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

One person was killed and another was injured during a domestic violence incident Tuesday morning in the English Hill neighborhood of unincorporated Redmond, authorities said.

King County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 13600 block of 179th Avenue Northeast just before 8 a.m., said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer.

According to the Woodinville Fire Department, which also responded to the scene, one person was found dead at the scene and another was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Meyer declined to comment on suspect or arrest information.

The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available.

Help for domestic-violence survivors

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence's website.
Elise Takahama: 206-464-2241 or etakahama@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @elisetakahama.

