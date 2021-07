Two men were shot, one fatally, early Sunday morning in Federal Way near 33200 Pacific Highway South.

Officers say they received 911 calls at 6:35 a.m. about the shooting. After they arrived, a 34-year-old died of his wounds, and a 28-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two men appear to have known each other and were having a dispute before they were shot, said a Federal Way Police Department spokesperson.

At this point, there are no outstanding suspects.