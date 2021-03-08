EVERETT (AP) — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on a transit bus in Everett on Sunday night.

Everett police said the two men were on a bus traveling on Evergreen Way when they got into an altercation, KING-5 reported. One man pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the other man, police said.

Police and firefighters received the call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they started giving CPR to the victim, but he died at the scene, police said. No other information about the victim has been released.

The bus driver pulled over when the shooting happened and waited for police to arrive.

The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.