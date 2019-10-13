One man is dead and one has been arrested after a fight in Lake City on Saturday night, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to a reported fight in the 12500 block of 33rd Avenue Northeast shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and found a 52-year-old man unresponsive on the sidewalk, the department said in an online blotter post. Officers and medics performed CPR but the man was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

After interviewing witnesses, police found and arrested a 39-year-old suspect “a short distance away,” the department said. He has been booked into King County Jail on investigation of murder, according to police.

Police do not believe a weapon was involved, said Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson.

The medical examiner will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.