An attorney for the man's family called on Snohomish County authorities to re-examine the fatal shooting of Jeremy Dowell, which was deemed to be reasonable.

The city of Lynnwood has paid $1.75 million to settle a lawsuit in which a dozen witnesses questioned the actions of a Lynnwood police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man on Highway 99 last year, an attorney for the man’s family said Wednesday.

The federal lawsuit, brought in May on behalf of the parents of 36-year-old Jeremy Dowell, a mentally disturbed man who was shot multiple times, accused Officer Zachary Yates of “outrageous and reprehensible use of deadly force” during a midmorning confrontation on Jan. 30, 2017.

Seattle attorney Ed Budge, who filed the suit along with his partner, Erik Heipt, called the payment one of the largest in Washington state involving excessive-force allegations against police, particularly in a case resolved without going to trial.

He said the settlement will be divided among Dowell’s mother, Suzette Dowell, his stepfather, Robert Dowell, and Jeremy Dowell’s estate.

As part of the settlement, the city made no admission of wrongdoing on the part of the officer, Budge said.

Lynnwood officials couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

Although the suit named only Yates as a defendant, the city’s insurance risk pool paid the settlement sum as part of its legal obligation to defend him, Budge said.

The suit also alleged that the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which is known as SMART, and carries out independent investigations of the use of deadly force by police in the county, conducted a biased inquiry that found Yates acted reasonably.

In contrast, 12 witnesses who provided sworn declarations to Budge challenged the official version in stark and sharply critical language. While no one disputed that Dowell was carrying a knife, six people who said they saw the initial confrontation said Dowell never directly threatened Yates.

Ten of the witnesses said Yates continued to fire shots at a helpless, stumbling or severely injured Dowell. Five said some rounds were fired while Dowell was on the ground and half the witnesses described the shooting as a slaying.

Some of the witnesses also complained that they weren’t contacted by detectives after giving statements at the scene.

The suit alleged Yates quickly jumped out of his patrol vehicle, pursued Dowell on foot and almost immediately began shooting him.

“I think the so-called SMART team should be ashamed of their biased and shoddy investigation into this inexcusable shooting,” Budge said Wednesday. “The people of Snohomish County have the right to expect that shootings by police will be investigated with rigor and an aim to find the truth. Ignoring evidence, failing to follow up with eyewitnesses, and looking the other way when an officer uses deadly force is simply unforgivable.”

He said the shooting should be re-examined by the prosecutors, Lynnwood police and the SMART team. Based on SMART’s findings, Snohomish County prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against Yates.

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Roe began a review of the investigation in May after being shown the declarations but has yet to reach a conclusion.