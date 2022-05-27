Crews are responding to a large fire in the former Borracchini‘s Bakery building in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department said the building, near Rainier Avenue South and South Walker Street, is vacant and asks people to avoid the area.

All north and southbound lanes are blocked on 23rd Avenue from South Walker Street to South Bayview Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire for additional resources, SFD said shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A plume of dark smoke from the building could be seen from miles away Friday afternoon. Officials are advising residents or employees in the area to close their windows and doors.

Borracchini’s Bakery & Mediterranean Market closed in 2021 after nearly 100 years in business, due to the effects of pandemic restrictions. The long-standing family business was founded by Italian immigrants, Mario and Maria Borracchini, in 1922.

