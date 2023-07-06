Search and rescue crews have recovered a body near Sunset Falls, where a man plunged into the Skykomish River last month.

The Tacoma man reportedly slipped and fell into the 104-foot waterfall near Index on June 23. Search and rescue crews, drone operators and rescue swimmers were initially unable to find him over the course of multiple missions, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

But crews continued to search regularly until they recovered the man’s body, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and provide an official cause and manner of death in the coming days.

Sunset Falls is the largest of three major falls on the south fork of the Skykomish River, according to a report on The Outbound, a hiking and adventure site.

The falls are picturesque and easily accessible, just a few minutes off Highway 2 — and are notorious for their hazardous conditions. At least six people have died in or near the falls since 2000, according to media accounts.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.