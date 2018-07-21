The wildfire shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 on Friday, but they reopened later that afternoon and traffic was flowing smoothly Saturday.

Crews aided by calmer winds are making good progress on a 109-square-mile wildfire in Central Washington.

Fire spokesman Rick Acosta said lighter winds were allowing crews Saturday to get a line around the fire and mopping up hotspots.

More than 300 firefighters are assigned to the blaze along with 35 fire engines.

The wildfire shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 on Friday, but they reopened later that afternoon and traffic was flowing smoothly Saturday.

Acosta said the fire is burning in brush and grass, mostly on the Yakima Training Center.

Acosta said winds up to 40 mph in previous days whipped up 40-foot flames. There are no reports of injuries or structures lost in the sparsely populated area.