Seattle fire crews responded late Saturday morning to a fire in an abandoned building in Lower Queen Anne, next to Aurora Avenue.

The Seattle Fire Department said on social media crews were fighting the blaze from a defensive position just before noon because of “unknown conditions” of the vacant building, which appeared to be a two-story brick structure in the 600 block of Roy Street.

It appears this building is abandoned. Note the mural …More soon ⁦@seattletimes⁩ pic.twitter.com/hlTcobRaSz — Mike Carter (@stimesmcarter) March 28, 2020

Area residents were warned to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation. Heavy smoke was visible from Interstate 5 and West Seattle.