George Moore, 76, a lover of Halloween, and, yes, a retired dentist, says he has decorated the exterior of his Northeast Seattle brick Tudor home as a haunted house for a decade now.

The dayslong process of hanging up decorations, pumping up inflatables and wiring electronic effects, many of which are set off by motion detectors to the surprise and fright of visitors including, inadvertently, letter carriers.

It started as a competition with his neighbors to see who could have more Halloween decorations turned into “a fight to the death, so to speak,” joked Moore.