A small airplane was removed from Puget Sound Wednesday morning, a day after the plane’s pilot crashed it 50 feet off Alki Point in West Seattle, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report of the incident around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after the pilot and sole occupant of the plane crashed into the water. The agency set up a 150-yard safety zone around the Cessna 150 on Tuesday in an attempt to remove fuel from the plane, said Travis Magee, petty officer first-class.

The plane’s owner hired a contractor to retrieve the plane around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Magee said. The fuel was removed shortly after. The Coast Guard monitored for any pollution threats but reported no visible sheen from leaked fluids, Magee said.

The 66-year-old pilot was stable after swimming to shore, Magee said. He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle for further evaluation.

The plane’s owner is registered as Alternate Air Inc., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No information was released about where the flight originated, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.