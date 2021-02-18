A collision blocked three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 just south of the Interstate 405 juncture in Tukwila on Thursday morning, causing a backup that stretches to Federal Way.
“It’s slow drive,” said the Washington State Department of Transportation on Twitter.
The HOV lane and the two general use lanes on the left were blocked, WSDOT said, and all but the HOV reopened just before 7:30 a.m.
