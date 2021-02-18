A collision blocked three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 just south of the Interstate 405 juncture in Tukwila on Thursday morning, causing a backup that stretches to Federal Way.

“It’s slow drive,” said the Washington State Department of Transportation on Twitter.

The HOV lane and the two general use lanes on the left were blocked, WSDOT said, and all but the HOV reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

It's a slow drive from Federal Way to Southcenter. A crash is blocking three left lanes of NB I-5 south of I-405 in Southcenter and causing a 5-mile backup. pic.twitter.com/nDUY9674J3 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 18, 2021

