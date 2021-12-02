At least six people were injured Thursday evening in a crash involving a Metro bus, a dump truck and a passenger vehicle on the Maple Valley Highway in Renton, according to the Renton Fire Department.

Units responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. at Maple Valley Highway at 140th Avenue Southeast, according to a Renton Fire tweet. The highway has been closed from East Interstate 405 and West 149th.

Officials say the closure will persist for an “extended amount of time,” with traffic delays of two to three hours as officials investigate and crews clean up debris, according to the Renton Police Department.

Medics reported at least two individuals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries, according to Renton firefighters. It was not immediately known if any of the injured were aboard the Metro bus.

Units from RRFA,KC Medic one, RPD, and KC Sheriff responded to a MVA at the intersection of 140th Way SE and Maple Valley HWY. 6 patient’s were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. The intersection will closed for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/NxAKxSwlwD — Renton Fire PIO (@RentonRFA) December 3, 2021