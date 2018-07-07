A crash has closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 at Lake City Way and Roosevelt Way Northeast since 9 a.m., according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
State Patrol has responded to the rollover, crews are sweeping concrete and debris away from the area near a damaged guardrail and a tow and maintenance crew are en route. Southbound traffic on Lake City Way is closed to I-5 express lanes.
