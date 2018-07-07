A crash has closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 at Lake City Way and Roosevelt Way Northeast since 9 a.m., according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

Clearing of the crashed vehicle on the NB 5 ramps to SR 522 is underway. Some cleanup and repairs will still need to happen once cleared. All northbound ramps to this area closed + SB 5 from 522 express lane access blocked. SB 5 GP ramps from 522/Lake City Way area are open. pic.twitter.com/TiW020PvH0 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 7, 2018

State Patrol has responded to the rollover, crews are sweeping concrete and debris away from the area near a damaged guardrail and a tow and maintenance crew are en route. Southbound traffic on Lake City Way is closed to I-5 express lanes.