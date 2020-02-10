A collision in the center lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Southcenter early Monday created a traffic jam that at one point stretched eight miles, according to the state Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. just south of Interstate 405 at Southcenter, WSDOT said on Twitter. By 6:30 a.m., the collision was blocking only the two right lanes, but the backup had lengthened, and WSDOT encouraged drivers to use alternate routes.

The crash was cleared off the roadway by 7 a.m.