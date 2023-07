Interstate 5 southbound is blocked by a crash north of Interstate 90 in Seattle, and transportation officials Thursday morning warned drivers to avoid the area.

There was no estimated time for reopening, the state Department of Transportation tweeted at 4:22 a.m., and the opening of southbound express lanes is delayed.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨



I-5 southbound just north of I-90 in #Seattle FULLY BLOCKED for a collision.



State Patrol and Incident Response are at the scene. AVOID the area. No ETA for reopening.



State Patrol and Incident Response are at the scene. AVOID the area. No ETA for reopening.

Express lanes opening SB will also be delayed.

Traffic is diverted to the southbound collector-distributor lanes, the agency tweeted.