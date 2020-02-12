A crash is blocking all but one southbound lane of Aurora Avenue North at Ward Street in Seattle.

Seattle Fire crews extricated a person from a vehicle at the crash scene. The person was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, Seattle Fire tweeted.

The crash was in the leftmost lane but the fire truck briefly blocked all three southbound lanes.

The highway is expected to fully reopen soon. In the meantime, drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

UPDATE: One SB lane on Aurora Ave N at Ward St now getting through. Use caution and expect some residual delays. pic.twitter.com/Dsft0GKCrQ — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) February 12, 2020

Elsewhere on the Wednesday morning commute, traffic on eastbound Interstate 90 is backed up due to a crash in the Mount Baker Tunnel. The two left lanes are blocked and, as of 9:30 a.m., the state Department of Transportation had no estimate for when they will reopen. King County Metro warned of “possible significant service delays” in the area.