Winter crabbing season has begun in waters off Seattle and Tacoma.

While recreational crabbing has been open for much of Puget Sound since Oct. 1, it opened Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.

Each year, sport fishers catch more than 1.5 million pounds of Dungeness crab, according to WDFW.

In all areas, crabbing will be allowed every day through the end of the year, the department said.

Recreational crabbing has been open since Oct. 1 in Neah Bay east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line, Sekiu, East Juan de Fuca Strait, the San Juan Islands, Deception Pass, Hope Island, Skagit Bay, Port Susan, Port Gardner, Admiralty Inlet and part of Hood Canal north of Ayock Point.

The canal south of Ayock Point, as well as South Puget Sound, will stay closed this season due to conservation concerns, WDFW said.

Proper licensing is required for recreational crabbing. A catch record card and an endorsement are also necessary for anyone crabbing for Dungeness crab in Puget Sound.

Puget Sound Dungeness crab is limited daily to five males with hard shells wider (minimum carapace distance) than 6 1/4 inches, while no more than six red rock crabs wider than 5 inches, of either sex, can be taken each day. For red crabs, the limit is six of either sex wider than 4 1/2 inches.

For endorsed crabbers, free winter catch record cards are available at license vendors throughout the state. Dungeness crabs caught in the late season must be recorded immediately, WDFW said. Winter catch reports must be submitted to WDFW by Feb. 1.

Violators are subject to a $10 penalty on the cost of next year’s endorsement.