Tuesday began the final chapter in Washington’s 2022 election season, including the upheaval in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

The final certified results from across the counties show that Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won the House race by 2,600 votes over Republican candidate Joe Kent. Kent’s campaign has put off conceding the race and may push later this week for an optional recount.

The Cowlitz County elections office began to canvass and certify the election results at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The majority of counties in the 3rd District already had published their final results earlier in the day, leaving the results of the 3rd District race and most races in the county without reasonable doubt on their outcome.

Members of the Cowlitz County Elections Office and a three-person team of canvassers reviewed the last batch of questionable ballots Tuesday to give the final decision about potential mismatched signatures and ineligible ballots.

Cowlitz County Elections Director Hayley Johnson said that more than 700 ballots already had been cured through signature verification over the last few weeks. That left around 450 ballots for the canvass board to check the signatures on, along with votes that were cast late or unsigned or otherwise ineligible. Two of the three canvassing board members reviewed each of the remaining challenged ballots.

Gluesenkamp Perez was beating Kent by 4,600 votes when media outlets began calling the race for her on Nov. 12. Since then, Kent was able to roughly cut her lead in half through an aggressive push for ballot curing, but those efforts have slowed down dramatically over the past 10 days.

Kent needed to be within 1,600 votes of Gluesenkamp Perez to automatically qualify for a machine recount. With that margin appearing unreachable, Kent’s campaign announced Friday that he was raising money to pay for an optional recount effort.

Washington state law does allow campaigns to pay for an optional recount if the campaign can cover the cost. The campaign will need to officially make the request within two days of the Secretary of State certifying the results. According to the office, Dec. 8 is the last day for the state to certify the results.

The optional recount costs 15 cents per ballot for a machine recount and 25 cents per ballot for a hand recount. The campaign’s advertised goal of $80,000 in donations would suggest they are looking for the more expensive hand recount.

Kent’s campaign did not answer questions about the recount method, the margin of difference in the race or anything else included in their Friday statement.

In the letter announcing the recount fund, Kent alluded to Washington’s 2004 governor’s race between Democrat Christine Gregoire and Republican Dino Rossi as precedent for a recount changing results in the state. A series of recounts and lawsuits over multiple months eventually shifted the race from a narrow victory for Rossi to a narrow victory for Gregoire.

The margin between the candidates was 261 votes heading into the first recount, 10 times closer than Gluesenkamp Perez’s current margin of victory. No recount in the past 20 years has shifted results by the thousands of votes needed for Kent to succeed.

Kent has stopped short of suggesting that anything fraudulent happened in November. He repeated in the campaign news release that he will accept the final certified outcome of the race.