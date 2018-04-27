PASCO, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has reversed lower court decisions to allow Pasco nurses to sue a hospital as a group.

The Tri-City Herald reports the court’s decision earlier this month will allow nurses from the Lourdes Medical Center to proceed together with their lawsuit over missed breaks and lost wages.

The nurses filed a suit against the hospital in 2012, claiming they regularly worked through breaks without being paid for that time.

The group’s attorney Jack Krona says the court decision “recognizes that these types of actions are important to vindicate employee rights.”

Hospital officials declined to comment on the ruling, citing the ongoing litigation.

The ruling will allow the group to pursue a class-action case in a Franklin County court.

