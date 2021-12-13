It could take months before the cause of death is known for two teen girls and their father whose bodies were found in their Renton apartment Saturday, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Autopsies performed Monday on the three did not “uncover any obvious manner of death,” so further laboratory and scientific testing will be needed for the medical examiner to determine an official cause and manner of death, according to the Renton Police Department.

Sisters Adriana Gil, 17, and Mariel Gil, 16, were found dead Saturday in the living room of their home on the 300 block of Factory Avenue North. The body of their father, 33-year-old Manuel Gil, was in an upstairs bedroom.

“I need to know what happened to my girls,” Betsy Alvarado, the teens’ mother, said Monday. Though it’s difficult to hear that it may be months before she learns how the teens and their father died, Alvarado said she understands that police and medical examiners have a process they need to follow.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, no signs of struggle and no visible trauma when the bodies were found, according to police. Police did not have additional information about their investigation Monday and said they don’t anticipate any updates until the medical examiner’s work is complete.

“I don’t think anything else will tell us what happened,” said Renton police Detective Robert Onishi.

Alvarado, who lived separately, said she called Renton police Friday night for a welfare check because she hadn’t heard from her daughters recently and they had stopped replying to her texts months ago.

Nobody answered the door, so police officers checked the locked unit from outside. There was nothing police knew at that time that would have let them access the residence by force, Onishi said in an email.

On Saturday morning, the building’s co-owner, Carlo Papini, wanted to check on the teens and father after he heard police had visited Friday night and discovered the bodies, but nothing in the apartment appeared disturbed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Renton police at 425-430-7500 and reference case No. 21-12197.

Information from Seattle Times archives is included in this story.