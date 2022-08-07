CHELAN — Two Chelan motorcyclists died Saturday after attempting to avoid a cougar on Lake Chelan’s south shore highway.

The motorcyclists, driver 69-year-old James R. Desmarais and passenger 66-year-old Anita J. Desmarais, were southbound on Highway 971 about 9:40 p.m. when the motorcycle lost control as it swerved around a cougar, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail three miles south of Lake Chelan State Park and ejected the driver and passenger.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, the State Patrol said.