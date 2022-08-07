By
The Wenatchee World, Wash.

CHELAN — Two Chelan motorcyclists died Saturday after attempting to avoid a cougar on Lake Chelan’s south shore highway.

The motorcyclists, driver 69-year-old James R. Desmarais and passenger 66-year-old Anita J. Desmarais, were southbound on Highway 971 about 9:40 p.m. when the motorcycle lost control as it swerved around a cougar, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail three miles south of Lake Chelan State Park and ejected the driver and passenger.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, the State Patrol said.

Pete O’Cain

Most Read Local Stories