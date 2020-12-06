A corrections officer shot and killed in a woman in the Spokane County Jail lobby Friday night. Jail officials said the woman was carrying an “edged weapon,”

Around 8 p.m. Friday, the woman came into the foyer of the Spokane County Jail, which is normally open, Spokane County Jail director Mike Sparber said Friday night.

She pressed a button to be buzzed in by the receptionist and “pounded on the door,” Sparber said. A sergeant responded, and the receptionist unlocked the door. The woman came in and was carrying “an edged weapon,” Sparber said.

The officer told her to back away and disarm herself before firing several shots. The woman died at the scene, Sparber said.

The officer will be identified “probably next week,” said Sgt. Terry Preuninger, Spokane Police Department spokesperson, said Saturday. Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation, and Spokane police are assisting, Preuninger said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the shooting victim this week, Preuninger said.