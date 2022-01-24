POULSBO — The cyclist killed in a crash Friday in Kitsap County has been identified as 63-year-old John Skubic of Poulsbo.

Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis released Skubic’s identity Saturday, saying that an autopsy was scheduled for this week.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ken Dickinson told the Kitsap Sun that a 28-year-old man driving on Central Valley Road crossed onto the shoulder and struck the cyclist.

The driver left the scene but was found a short time after the crash and was arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.