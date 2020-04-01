Local News Coronavirus pandemic cancels First Thursday art walk in Pioneer Square Originally published April 1, 2020 at 7:58 pm Coronavirus pandemic cancels First Thursday art walk in Pioneer SquareBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 1: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, March 31: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, March 30: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories A look inside the Army field hospital at CenturyLink Field, designed to help medical centers swamped by coronavirus patients Councilmembers Sawant, Morales say Seattle big business tax could finance coronavirus relief payments to many Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Another casualty of the coronavirus outbreak and its related closures and cancellations is the Pioneer Square First Thursday art walk. Participating museums and galleries are closed until further notice. Alan Berner