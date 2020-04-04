The buskers are silent and the fish are no longer flying at the Pike Place Market.

There are no long lines outside the Starbucks.

But, a number of essential businesses are open though the craft stalls are empty.

An unusual sight is there’s open parking along Pike Place and there are drive-up and pickup spaces dedicated during the coronavirus outbreak.

The market annually attracts more than 10 million visitors. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

It dates to 1907 when horse-drawn wagons brought goods to Pike Place. Items were sold right off the back.

Now, besides fresh produce and products, there are craft sellers and flower vendors, a book store, restaurants and a hotel and apartments.