It’s happening about a month later than planned, but the 2020 Trout Derby kicks off Saturday across Washington state.

The state’s Trout Derby was supposed to start April 25, the same date as opening day of trout season at lowland lakes. When the season’s opening was delayed because of the coronavirus, the derby was delayed as well.

But with Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to allow boating to return, fishing and the Trout Derby have followed.

“People can participate in the derby while following all the [social-distance] guidelines that we have for responsible recreation,” said Carrie McCausland, public affairs and community outreach director for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “They can fish locally, just with their family members, and they can carry all of their supplies so they don’t have to stop anywhere. This activity is actually pretty consistent [with state guidelines].”

More than 100 lakes around the state have been stocked with trout that have yellow WDFW tags. Most of the tagged fish have been planted, and if someone has already caught a tagged fish, they should hold on to the tag until the derby begins.

There are more than 1,000 prizes worth more than $40,000, although some of the businesses where prizes will be claimed have yet to reopen because of state regulations.

For more information on the 2020 Trout Derby, click here.