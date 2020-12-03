The United States on Wednesday recorded its single-worst daily death toll since the pandemic began — and on the same day when COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit an all-time high. Meanwhile, drugmakers’ coronavirus vaccine plans continue to push forward, and on Wednesday Moderna announced it would soon begin testing its vaccine in children.

