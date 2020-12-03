The United States on Wednesday
recorded its single-worst daily death toll since the pandemic began — and on the same day when COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit an all-time high. Meanwhile, drugmakers’ coronavirus vaccine plans continue to push forward, and on Wednesday Moderna announced it would soon begin testing its vaccine in children.
—Kris Higginson
• The U.S. yesterday recorded its worst daily death toll and highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. But for all the similarities to last spring's peak,
there are profound and sobering differences. See the big picture in these graphics.
• Please stay home for the holidays — but if you must go,
get tested twice, the CDC urged yesterday. And traveling to Mexico is a definite no-no, the agency said. Meanwhile, homebodies earned a heartfelt salute in today's Rant & Rave.
• Can your employer require you to get a vaccine? If it's treated like the flu shot, the simple answer is yes,
but there are big caveats.
• Do as I say, not as I do: The mayor of Austin, Texas, told people to stay home. He was
vacationing in Cabo at the time. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's subordinates were warned against hosting "non-mission critical events," but he'll welcome hundreds of guests at indoor holiday parties. They're far from the only politicians accused of pandemic hypocrisy.
• The couple tested positive, then boarded a flight anyway with their 4-year-old. Waiting for them at their Hawaiian destination:
police in protective gear.
•
A New Orleans swingers convention became the latest superspreader event, with dozens testing positive despite precautions.
—Kris Higginson
9:35 pm, Dec. 2, 2020
