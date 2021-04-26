Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Seattle and can be scheduled online. As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, more than 18,000 slots were available at City of Seattle vaccination sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach and West Seattle.
President Joe Biden has authorized the U.S. to share COVID-19 vaccine supplies with India, where a fresh wave of the virus is having devastating effects.
SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India’s health system
Dr. Gautam Singh dreads the daily advent of the ventilator beeps, signaling that oxygen levels are critically low, and hearing his critically ill patients start gasping for air in the New Delhi emergency ward where he works.
Like other doctors across the country, which on Monday set another record for new coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row at more than 350,000, the cardiologist has taken to begging and borrowing cylinders of oxygen just to keep his most critical patients alive for one more day.
On Sunday evening, when the oxygen supplies of other nearby hospitals were also near empty, the desperate 43-year-old took to social media, posting an impassioned video plea on Twitter.
“Please send oxygen to us,” he said with folded hands and a choked voice. “My patients are dying.”
India was initially seen as a success story in weathering the pandemic, but the virus is now racing through its massive population of nearly 1.4 billion, and systems are beginning to collapse.
COVID-19 infections surge past 1 million in the Philippines
Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 1 million on Monday in the country’s latest grim milestone, as officials assess whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in the Manila region amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight an economic recession, joblessness and hunger.
The Department of Health reported 8,929 new infections on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 1,006,428, including 16,853 deaths. The totals are the second highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.
Lawmaker blasted Alaska Airlines for ‘mask tyranny.’ Now she’s banned from the only flights to the capital
Last week, a police officer responded to an Alaska Airlines terminal in Juneau as state Sen. Lora Reinbold clashed with staffers over mask rules. It was a familiar battle for the Republican lawmaker, a vaccine skeptic who has blasted flight attendants as “mask bullies” and accused the airline of “mask tyranny.”
Now, she isn’t welcome on their flights at all. Alaska Airlines this weekend banned Reinbold “for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” the airline said in a statement to The Washington Post.
That’s a serious problem for the lawmaker, because Alaska Airlines operates the only regular flights to the state capital from her home in the Anchorage area, the Alaska Daily News reported.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
What should summer camp look like this year? The CDC has updated its guidance with an emphasis on the outdoors and plenty of specific recommendations.
International travel from Seattle is opening back up, although the U.S. government warns against heading to 80% of the world's countries. If you go, nonstop flights might be most appealing. We're tracking the 15 international destinations you can get to on direct flights from Seattle, along with the newest U.S. travel advisory level for each country. This comes as the European Union plans to allow vaccinated Americans in. Plus, experts are sharing their advice on how to travel after vaccination in the safest ways.
"Maybe there’s been too much finger wagging" about vaccines, a top U.S. health official said yesterday as new numbers threw the political divide on vaccination into sharp relief. There's a new push, though, to reach millions of Americans who are skipping their second doses.
Seattle had more than 18,000 vaccination appointments open for booking in the coming days, as of last night. Here's our guide to getting a vaccine.
The U.S. is promising to send vaccine-making materials and other aid to India, where families are making wrenching choices as people waiting for medical care die outside hospitals.
“I’m going to infect you with the coronavirus,” the man said as he walked around his workplace, lowering his mask and coughing on people. He did, and now COVID isn't his only problem.
