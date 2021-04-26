Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Seattle and can be scheduled online. As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, more than 18,000 slots were available at City of Seattle vaccination sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach and West Seattle.

President Joe Biden has authorized the U.S. to share COVID-19 vaccine supplies with India, where a fresh wave of the virus is having devastating effects.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

