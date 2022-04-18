By
 

Washington schools are bracing for spikes in COVID-19 cases when students and staff return from spring break on Monday. School districts, including Seattle Public Schools, handed out thousands of at-home rapid tests. Health experts recommend students and staff takes tests Monday before school.

Scientists at California’s Stanford University have found patients can harbor COVID-19 in their feces for months after infection, stoking concern that its persistence can aggravate the immune system and cause long COVID symptoms.

Meanwhile, other researchers are developing ways to detect the virus by exhaling one breath. The Food and Drug Administration approved emergency-use authorization of the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer — a milestone after years of effort.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia became the first major city in the country to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Residents and several businesses have filed a lawsuit to overturn the mandate.

Should you get second COVID booster? Data is ‘compelling’ for those over 60, US official says

Americans older than 60 should get a second booster shot of a coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Ashish Jha, the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Sunday, citing “pretty compelling” new data from Israel indicating that a fourth shot significantly reduces infections and deaths among older people there.

Jha’s comments, on “Fox News Sunday,” came after the Food and Drug Administration on March 29 authorized second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for everyone 50 and older.

The FDA said the move was an effort to strengthen waning immunity against severe disease as the more contagious subvariant of omicron, known as BA. 2, was emerging as the dominant version of the virus in the United States.

Asked if Americans should get a second booster shot, Jha, who was named the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator last month, pointed to research from Israel that indicated that a fourth shot offered strong protection, particularly against severe illness, in people older than 60.

—William Lamb, The New York Times
Seattle Times staff & news services

