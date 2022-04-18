Washington schools are bracing for spikes in COVID-19 cases when students and staff return from spring break on Monday. School districts, including Seattle Public Schools, handed out thousands of at-home rapid tests. Health experts recommend students and staff takes tests Monday before school.

Scientists at California’s Stanford University have found patients can harbor COVID-19 in their feces for months after infection, stoking concern that its persistence can aggravate the immune system and cause long COVID symptoms.

Meanwhile, other researchers are developing ways to detect the virus by exhaling one breath. The Food and Drug Administration approved emergency-use authorization of the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer — a milestone after years of effort.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia became the first major city in the country to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Residents and several businesses have filed a lawsuit to overturn the mandate.

