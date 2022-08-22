OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man outside a Starbucks coffee shop in Olympia, Washington, police said.

According to police agency spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to a Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. Monday for a disorderly conduct report, KING-TV reported.

Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks. When officers arrived, police said the man went to the parking lot, pulled out a knife and attacked officers who were trying to arrest him.

One officer shot the man, who died at a hospital, according to police. Officers were treated at the scene for injuries.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team was responding to the scene and will conduct an independent investigation.

No further information was immediately released.