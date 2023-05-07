Though Seattle can expect unsettled weather early this week — scattered rain showers and lower-than-normal temperatures — warmer weather is soon to come.

The region should see temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s with sporadic rain until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Generally, this time of year draws temperatures in the mid-60s.

But as a high pressure system builds over the region, temperatures are expected to quickly climb while rain clouds clear.

The Seattle area may see 70-degree weather by Wednesday, said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with NWS. Temperatures are also expected to climb in other regions, such as the mountain passes.

“You’ll see temperatures climb a couple degrees each day from there,” she said. The weather service is predicting dry, 80-degree days late in the week through next weekend. Such high temperatures are uncharacteristic of the region this time of year.