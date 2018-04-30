The man suffered several broken bones in the fall and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A construction worker survived a scary fall from a Seattle building by landing in a safety net.

The Seattle Fire Department tells KING-TV the man fell eight stories from the building at Eighth Avenue and Lenora Street before landing in the net. The man, in his 30s, suffered several broken bones.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, according to KING-TV.

Not other details were immediately available.