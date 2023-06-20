Seattle Parks and Recreation started construction on Be’er Sheva Park and the Bitter Lake Play Area this week, with both projects expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The department will renovate restrooms at Bitter Lake Park and install new play equipment for children including zipline slides, swings and climbing areas. The $2.5 million project will bring the park into compliance with current safety and accessibility standards.

The restroom renovation was scheduled ahead of the play area so the public will have access to it and the wading pool through the summer.

Be’er Sheva Park, named after one of Seattle’s sister cities in Israel, is beginning the first stage of its multi-phase renovation by making upland improvements to the park and waterfront for about $2.5 million.

The start of construction marks a milestone for the Rainier Beach community, which worked since 2017 to upgrade the 25.5-acre park through grassroots fundraising. After community meetings last year, the group with the Seattle Parks Foundation raised $2 million from a mix of local, county and state government funds, nonprofits, Amazon and individuals.

When this phase is finished, the park will have improved waterfront access, a concrete boardwalk, covered gathering spaces, lighted walking paths, barbeques, picnic tables and a cultural performance stage, according to Seattle Parks.

During construction, art panels made by a local artist, IkeoArt, will be placed on fencing. Youth and community members also completed a mural on a bathroom in June 2021. Rainier Beach Link2Lake is also working to bring public art through signs in key areas of the park and on the shoreline.

A large portion of the park will be closed and water access will be limited during this project phase.

Future park upgrades will include in-water habitat improvements for the park’s shoreline for fish. Due to the breeding cycles of endangered wildlife like salmon, waterfront construction can only be completed during a specific window between July and December. The renovations will also eventually include installation of fitness equipment and a play area.

According to Seattle Parks, funding for in-water improvements has been secured and permits are pending for the project. It is not clear when construction will begin for the in-water improvements and other installations.