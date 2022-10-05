Green Lake’s inner loop path, near the Small Craft Center, will be detoured beginning Wednesday to allow for the construction of a new Green Lake Community Boathouse.

The 10,800 square-foot boathouse is slated to open next fall, according to the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation, offering increased capacity for programs with additional instructional space and boat storage.

The new site will give the public access to restrooms, locker facilities, areas for off-water instruction and a community meeting space, the department said.

The parking lot behind the Aqua Theater will also be closed off for construction staging, and signage will be placed on the path marking the detour, around the parking lot along West Green Lake Way North, on the south end of the lake.

Seattle Parks said crews will work with the city to minimize effects on the inner loop path during the construction phase, adding that the existing facility where the new boathouse will sit will be demolished.

The boathouse project is estimated to cost $12.5 million and is funded through private donations and grants. The new facility will also allow the city to launch its first public adaptive rowing program and expand the paracanoe program, and department officials will be able to expand their specialized programs working with individuals with differing physical and cognitive abilities, Seattle Parks said.

Seattle’s Board of Parks and Recreation recently voted to end the pandemic-era ban on the use of bikes, roller blades and other wheels around the lake’s inner loop. Staff is expected to have an implementation plan to return the inner loop path’s use to its original form for its Oct. 13 meeting.

Construction of a new protected lane for pedestrians, bicyclists and roller-skaters around Green Lake began last month to provide separation from Aurora Avenue.