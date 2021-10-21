We’re tracking vaccination rates, employee accommodations and job losses for large state agencies now that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for public workers to get the coronavirus vaccine has passed. This data from the Office of Financial Management will be updated weekly.

On Aug. 20, the governor put in place some of the strictest mandates in the U.S., requiring state and school employees, as well as hundreds of thousands of health care workers, to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or face termination.

If an unvaccinated worker was granted a religious or medical exemption, their employer is required to try to set up accommodations within their workplace. Labor unions throughout the state have negotiated some agreements with employers about possible accommodations and extensions, allowing many workers about 30 extra days to become compliant with the mandate.