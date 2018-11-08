The protests was among dozens held around the U.S. over the abrupt departure of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and call for the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign to continue.

A large crowd has gathered in downtown Seattle on Thursday evening to protest the abrupt departure of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and call for the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign to continue.

The protesters gathered earlier in the evening to hear speeches by Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and King County Councilman Dow Constantine before marching from Cal Anderson Park to the Jackson Federal Building. Organizers said they expected up to 5,000 people.

Seattle transportation agencies warned commuters of delays and detours along the route on Pine Street, where buses from the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel exit near the corner of Ninth Avenue and Pine.

Tunnel buses were detoured to other surface streets, said Jeff Switzer, spokesman for King County Metro Transit.

