Sketched Jan. 24, 2019
Thank goodness nobody was walking this hillside trail when a 70-foot fir fell down over the weekend. The path through the steep Veterans Memorial Park in Mountlake Terrace is often used by commuters, including myself, making their way to the nearby transit center on foot.
Parks superintendent Ken Courtmanch told me he sent staff to clear the path Tuesday morning. The cause of the fall is still being investigated. Despite the steady rain this week, he ruled out groundwater saturation because the roots of the tree didn’t come up. The fact that the tree snapped off at the stump probably means it was diseased, he said.
These trails may only get busier with the arrival of light rail to the transit center a few years from now. It’s a lovely respite in an otherwise hectic commute, but the freshly chainsawed trunk is a stark reminder of the power of Mother Nature.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
- No surprise for commuters: Washington ranks dead last among lower 48 states for driving
- What can Seattle learn from cities where homelessness has dropped?
- King County man likely contracted measles from Southwest Washington outbreak
- Seattle woman facing eviction over $2 will get to stay in her apartment through April
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.