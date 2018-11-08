The announcement comes days before the City Council votes on a proposed contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

In a major blow to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, 24 community groups on Thursday urged the City Council to reject a tentative contract her administration negotiated with the city’s rank-and-file police union.

Among those who signed a letter to the council were El Centro de la Raza, the ACLU of Washington, Mothers for Police Accountability, the Public Defender Association and the Asian Counseling and Referral Service.

In announcing the letter at a news conference, the groups joined the city-sponsored Community Police Commission, a citizen advisory body, in calling for rejection of the proposed contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) on the grounds it rolls back hard-earned police-accountability and disciplinary legislation enacted by the council last year.

The announcement comes three days after U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is presiding over a 2012 consent decree requiring the Seattle Police Department to address excessive force and biased policing, expressed concerns about some elements of the proposed contract during a court hearing Monday.

If the City Council ratifies the deal during a vote scheduled for Tuesday, Robart will review it to determine if any of its provisions violate the consent decree.

Some of the groups who announced Thursday’s action had signed a letter in December 2010, authored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and joined by 34 civil-rights and community organizations, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a formal investigation into the police department.

That investigation led to findings that Seattle police routinely used excessive force and presented evidence of biased policing and led to the consent decree, which was signed by then-U.S. Attorney Durkan, who is now pushing for approval of the union contract, saying it provides long-overdue raises to police and strong reform measures such as body-worn cameras and more civilian involvement in internal investigations.

For its approval, seven of nine council members must vote in favor of the contract, which contains wage increases for more than 1,300 officers and sergeants retroactive to 2015. The City Council cannot amend the agreement.

The Community Police Commission, a creation of the consent decree, maintains that the tentative contract weakens the Police department’s ability to discipline and fire officers.

Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have called the tentative contract reached in August crucial to retaining and recruiting officers.

The guild overwhelmingly approved it in September.