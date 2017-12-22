The search committee will work with a national search firm to collect and screen applications of potential candidates to replace outgoing Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole.

Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday announced the members of the Police Search Committee who will help in a national search for Seattle’s next police chief.

Led by four co-chairs named earlier this month, the search committee will work with a national search firm to collect and screen applications of potential candidates after a series of community meetings, according to a news release.

“As our Search Committee begins their work, they will be focused on finding a leader who embraces meaningful and lasting reforms and has a vision that reflects the fact that reform and improvement is a continual process,” said Durkan.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole announced earlier this month that she was stepping down at on Dec. 31. She has been chief since June 2014 and is credited with guiding the department toward compliance with a federal consent decree, signed in 2012, requiring it to remedy a history of excessive force and biased policing.

The city is awaiting a ruling by U.S. District Judge James Robart on whether to grant its request to find it in full and effective compliance with the consent decree.

Deputy Chief Carmen Best, who joined the department in 1992, will serve as interim chief beginning Jan. 1.

Co-chairs of the search committee are Tim Burgess, former mayor of Seattle, former president of the Seattle City Council and former Seattle police detective; Colleen Echohawk, executive director of the Chief Seattle Club; Sue Rahr, director of Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission and former King County sheriff; and Jeffery Robinson, deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union and the director of the ACLU Trone Center for Justice and Equality (serving in his personal capacity).

Members of the search committee are:

Jorge L. Barón, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project;

Scott Bachler, Seattle Police Management Association;

Solomon Bisrat, Coalition of Immigrants Refugees and Communities of Color;

Louise Chernin, Greater Seattle Business Association;

Ben Danielson, Seattle Children’s Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic;

Gregory Davis, Rainier Beach Action Coalition;

Erin Goodman, SODO Business Improvement Area;

M. Lorena González, Seattle city councilmember;

Enrique Gonzalez, Community Police Commission;

Jimmy Hung, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office;

Roxana Norouzi, One America;

Asha Mohammed, Women’s Advocacy Center;

Sonny Nguyen, Chinatown International District Public Safety;

Becky Roe, attorney with Schroeter Goldmark & Bender;

Jon Scholes, Downtown Seattle Association;

Mike Stewart, Ballard Alliance;

Mary Ellen Stone, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center;

Marcus Stubblefield, King County Office of Performance, Strategy and Budget;

Kevin Stuckey, Seattle Police Officers’ Guild;

Pastor Lawrence Ricky Willis, United Black Christian Clergy;

The Rev. Aaron Williams, Community Police Commission;

Durkan said the Search Committee will hold its first meeting in early January. She has said she hopes to have a new permanent police chief in place by spring.