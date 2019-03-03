Alaska Airlines and United Airlines will offer a combined 24 daily departures from the Everett airport, with 1.4 million passengers expected each year,

For the first time, residents of Western Washington seeking to fly off to the warmer climes of Las Vegas, Phoenix and Southern California will have another airport option.

The first commercial flight from Everett’s Paine Field is set to take off at 10 a.m. Monday. The flight comes after a delay last year as the airport awaited a supplemental environmental review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) because of the anticipated number of passengers, as well as a recent three-week delay because of the government shutdown.

The FAA approved plans by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines to offer a combined 24 daily departures from the two-gate terminal. The $40 million passenger terminal operated by Propeller Airports expects to see 1.4 million people each year, according to a statement from Snohomish County.

Alaska Airlines will operate 18 daily flights to Portland, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, according to its website. United will begin offering flights March 31 and will fly to San Francisco and Denver, according to Paine Field’s website.

Tickets to Portland with Alaska Airlines begin at $44, while those to other locations range from $64 to $114, according to the airline’s website.

Paine Field, also known as Snohomish County Airport, has for decades been the home of a Boeing manufacturing plant and has been used by the aerospace giant for jet testing and delivery. It’s also been used by private small-plane owners, flight schools and commercial aircraft maintenance companies. Snohomish County entered an agreement with Propeller in 2015 to build and operate the passenger terminal for up to 50 years.

Snohomish County officials have touted commercial service as a convenient alternative to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that will bring business to the area. But not all residents are happy with the new arrangement out of concern for the potential of increased pollution and traffic.

An environmental assessment released by the FAA in September found the proposed 24 daily flights wouldn’t have a significant impact on traffic or noise.

Executives from Alaska Airlines and Propeller Airports will be joined by local government officials for a Monday news conference and ribbon-cutting ceremonies before the first flight to Portland, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines.