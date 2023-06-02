



Heron Habitat Helpers aims to protect great blue herons and their nesting colonies around Puget Sound. Group members monitor herons for particular behaviors, count the chicks and adults, and estimate the age of the chicks.

The group also conducts public outreach, education and habitat restoration.

The group is having an event Saturday called the Heron Chick Birthday Celebration. Helpers will be at Commodore Park in Ballard with telescopes to allow views of nests, and naturalists can answer questions. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park.

For more information or to volunteer, go to heronhelpers.org.