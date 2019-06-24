Some of Sound Transit’s ticket-vending machines in the Seattle area were down for much of the Monday morning commute due to a widespread internet outage. They came back online around 8:30 a.m., the transit agency tweeted.

Comcast has been having service issues in the region since about 5:20 a.m. Monday. The company’s outage page lists issues affecting Bellevue, Seattle, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, Renton, Kirkland, Sammamish, Edmonds, Redmond, Bothell, Kenmore, Bainbridge Island, Woodinville, Mercer Island, Tukwila and Medina.